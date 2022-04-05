NFT Final Four: Are These The Best NFT Communities? Here's How The Public Voted

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament may be over with the Kansas Jayhawks crowned the winner Monday night. Benzinga’s NFT Bracket continues and has reached its pivotal Final Four.

Which NFT collection will be named the winner like the Jayhawks?

What Happened: Benzinga kicked off its NFT Bracket Challenge on March 19 pitting 64 NFT collections against each other for the crown of Benzinga’s fan-voted Best NFT Collection.

The tournament contains the 50 largest NFT projects of all time by sales volume and includes collections that have appeared on Benzinga’s NFT show “The Roadmap.”

The collection that receives the highest percentage of votes moves on to the next round.

The No. 1 seeds in the tournament were Bored Ape Yacht Club, Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks and Art Blocks, which are the four biggest NFT collections by all-time sales volume.

The Final Four: After several rounds of voting, the Final Four has been set with voting scheduled for April 4 through April 8 to determine the two teams to face off in the championship game. The championship game voting will be held April 9 through April 14.

The Final Four matchups are:

No. 14 seed Starcatchers vs. No. 3 seed Doodles

vs. No. 3 seed No. 10 seed Lazy Lions vs. No. 13 seed CryptoDads

Here is a look at the paths the “teams” took to get to the Final Four:

Starcatchers beat: Meebits 51% to 49%, Sneaky Vampire Syndicate 53% to 47%, The Doge Pound 53% to 47% and Bored Ape Yacht Club 53% to 47%.

51% to 49%, 53% to 47%, 53% to 47% and Bored Ape Yacht Club 53% to 47%. Doodles beat: Toy Boogers 93% to 7%, Sappy Seals 75% to 25%, VeeFriends 54% to 46% and CryptoPunks 57% to 43%.

93% to 7%, 75% to 25%, 54% to 46% and CryptoPunks 57% to 43%. Lazy Lions beat: Invisible Friends 65% to 35%, CloneX 69% to 31%, mfers 62% to 38% and Robotos 62% to 38%.

65% to 35%, 69% to 31%, 62% to 38% and 62% to 38%. CryptoDads beat: Sorare 74% to 26%, World of Women 78% to 22%, Creature World 82% to 18% and Cool Cats 69% to 31%.

Surprisingly, no projects connected to Yuga Labs cracked the Final Four. The company had five of the top 12 seeds in the tournament with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Bored Ape Kennel Club, Meebits and CryptoPunks.

Of the No. 1 seeds, Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks advanced to the Elite 8. Art Blocks advanced to the Sweet 16. Axie Infinity was knocked out after advancing to the Round of 32.

Who will take home the crown as the top NFT collection voted by Benzinga users?

Photo: Lazy Lions