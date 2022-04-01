QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

These 10 Cryptos Were Most Favored By Ethereum Whales Today

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 1, 2022 2:24 AM | 1 min read

The largest Ethereum ETH/USD wallets appeared to be loading up on stablecoins on Thursday.

What Happened: According to data from WhaleStats, Ethereum whales bought an average of $2.1 million worth of USD Coin USDC and $1.3 million worth of Tether USDT in the last 24 hours.

Whales were also seen buying $50,000 worth of Binance USD BUSD/USD and another $50,000 in Gemini USD GUSD/USD.

Aside from stablecoins, whales bought an average amount of $1.4 million ETH and $79,000 of Chainlink LINK/USD.

Shiba Inu SHIB remained a whale favourite with 1.5 billion tokens acquired for an average purchase amount of $40,000. The Dogecoin DOGE/USD rival ranked seventh in terms of the ten most-purchased tokens over the last day. 

Whales acquired $31,000 worth of Alpha Finance ALPHA/USD, $19,000 worth of Storj STORJ/USD and $18,000 worth of Chiliz CHZ/USD – these tokens saw a decline of over 10% over the past 24 hours as the broader crypto market dipped to $2.04 trillion.

During periods of high volatility, market participants are likely to move their crypto holdings to dollar-pegged stablecoins to limit further downside risk.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, the leading digital asset Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $44,584, losing 5.47% over the last 24 hours.

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumTetherUSD CoinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets