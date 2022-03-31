22,187 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $75,668,071 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.
This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa9c0204b10bba10ffce488dce6ffff1cacdbbb10
$75 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x0577a79cfc63bbc0df38833ff4c4a3bf2095b404
Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.
You can view more details about the transaction here
According to Glassnode, there are 121,424 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.
See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Price Action: Ethereum is down 0% in the past 24 hours.
See Also: How To Buy Ethereum
Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.