Here's Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $15.12, possibly due to profit-taking from yesterday’s rally after the company announced extended trading hours. Robinhood shares traded higher by 20.6% during Tuesday’s session after the company announced extended trading hours.

Robinhood announced Tuesday that it's working toward offering 24/7 investing for its customers. In a first-step effort toward around-the-clock investing, Robinhood has launched new extended trading hours that allow customers to trade from… Read More

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $9.93.