What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.4% at $141.87 Wednesday morning amid overall market weakness.

U.S. indices along with the broader market are trading lower as stocks pull back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected U.S. GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

Despite today's weakness, Disney shares have rose approxiamtely 2.5% over the past 5 trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boiled anew, with the lawmaker accusing the entertainment giant of going too far in its pledge to work for the overturn of a controversial new state law… Read More

Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters and makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. Disney also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

Disney has a 52-week high of $191.67 and a 52-week low of $128.38, according to data from Benzinga Pro.