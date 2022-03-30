Meta F1 Club NFTs Now Lets You Race With Your Formula 1 Inspired Sports Car in the Metaverse

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

For the first time ever in the NFT industry, you can now race with your Formula 1 Inspired sports car in the Metaverse reality with Meta F1 Club NFTs

The NFTs, also known as digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens, have taken the world by storm in a very short time. The inception of innovative NFT concepts in the blockchain industry have started grabbing mainstream attention lately. According to several recent articles, giant conglomerates have actively entered or are ready to enter the NFT industry, preparing for a future in the Metaverse.

The world has witnessed tons of NFTs but a brand new, sensational concept of Formula 1 Sports Car Racing in Metaverse is about to change the whole experience of the NFT market.

Created by great minds, the team has an extreme desire and passionate hearts for racing. Our state-of-the-art open-wheel single-seater F1 auto racing cars are extraordinarily astonishing and introduced for the first time ever in the NFT industry.

A collection of 10,250 ultra-unique racing masterpieces are inspired by the world-famous Formula One. Get ready to experience different kinds of Metaverse realities at Meta F1 Club. Our holders can entertain themselves with spectacular multi-map racing events in the Metaverse, compete with others, and win like a real-life championship.

Meta F1 Club Presale Race starts on April 19th at 0.35 ETH followed by Public Sale on April 20th and 21st at 0.4 ETH. We highly encourage everyone to get whitelisted as spots are limited and will fill up quickly.

Meta F1 Club NFTs will be minted on ERC-721 compliant contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. This is known as the gold standard and most widely-supported format for digital collectibles.

The devs have created two unique and exceptional giveaway programs for the community and its holders. The giveaway programs details are as follow:

1st Giveaway:

50 Meta F1 Club NFTs Giveaway 30 NFTs will be awarded to community members through Daily Competition 20 NFTs will be awarded to Most Engaged Discord Members



2nd Giveaway:

USDT 500,000 Giveaway - holding in a separate wallet and link is shared in the Discord server for tracing purposes.

The USDT 500,000 Giveaway will be distributed as below;

First Prize: $50,000

Second Prize: $25,000

Third Prize: $10,000

Fourth Prize: $10,000

Fifth Prize: $3,000

Sixth Prize: $2,000

400 Prizes: $1,000 each

Meta F1 Club proudly confirms that the Meta F1 Racing Game’s BETA version will be immediately available for testing after the launch.

So we call all the passionate racers in the NFT world to witness an entirely unique event and prepare yourselves to wake your inner racers on our Presale on April 19th

Join us on Discord to secure your whitelist spot now:

https://discord.com/invite/MetaF1Club

Learn more about us:

https://metaf1club.com/

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.