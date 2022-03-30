What's Going On With Microsoft Shares Today?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.1% at $311.98 Wednesday morning amid overall market weakness.

U.S. indices along with the broader market are trading lower as stocks pull back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected U.S. GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

The Department of Defense has reportedly delayed the joint cloud computing contract decision. Microsoft is bidding for the contract, which could be worth as much as $9 billion over five years... Read More

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $182.94, according to data from Benzinga Pro.