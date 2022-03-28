ApeCoin's Popularity With Ethereum Whales Continues Unabated

ApeCoin APE/USD remains the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum ETH/USD wallets in the past 24 hours, as of press time late Monday.

What Happened: ApeCoin was also among the top ten tokens sold by the Ethereum whales during the 24-hour period, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Meanwhile, ApeCoin is trending in the top spot on CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeCoinDAO launched ApeCoin as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts.

The token is a decentralized project inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible token (NFT) project.

Online stock trading platform Webull Financial said Monday it has added ApeCoin to its platform.

Since its launch, ApeCoin has been listed on several major cryptocurrency exchanges including FTX, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, and Binance.

Price Action: ApeCoin is down 4.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $14.16 at press time.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 1.3% during the period to $47,422.53, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

