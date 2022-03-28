Here's Why Nio Shares Are Rising Today

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading higher by 4.5% at $20.81 after the company announced it has begun deliveries of its ET7 sedan. The company sent over the first batch of ET7s to customers at Hefei, the company’s China headquarters.

Since test drives started March 5, users in more than 80 cities in China have tried the model. The test-to-order conversion rate was much higher than expected, according to Nio… Read More

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $13.01.