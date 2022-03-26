Cool Cats Lands Deal With This Leading Talent Agency: Here's Why It's Important For NFTs

A leading non-fungible token collection has teamed up with a leading talent agency to help grow the brand.

What Happened: Cool Cats announced a partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a leading talent agency.

“In collaboration with the gamified NFT company, the agency will identify and create opportunities for Cool Cats characters across an array of areas, including licensing and merchandising, animated content, brand partnerships, live events, publishing, and more,” the companies said.

The deal includes both Cool Cats and the company’s recently launched Cool Pets, which are all part of the company’s planned NFT gaming ecosystem called Cooltopia.

“The Cool Cats team has a bold vision to redefine what NFTs can be,” Phil Quist of CAA said. “We see tremendous opportunities for the characters and ecosystem, and are excited to work together to bridge the virtual and physical worlds, through art, entertainment, gaming, and so much more.”

Cool Cats was founded by Evan Luza, Tom Williamson, Rob Mehew and Colin Egan. The project features artwork of Egan (aka Clon), who created the character Blue Cat when he was in high school.

“People have embraced our characters in such a way that we are inspired to continue creating, building, and extending the world of Cooltopia,” Egan said. “We want to deliver all kinds of positive experiences for community members to engage with our characters and with each other. CAA will help us make this possible with greater speed and reach.”

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Why It’s Important: Cool Cats is one of the most popular and highest sales volume NFT collections of all-time. The project of 9,999 NFTs has amassed over $250 million in sales.

Holders of Cool Cats include Reese Witherspoon, Steve Aoki, Marc Benioff, Alexis Ohanian, Puma and TIME. Cool Cats partnered with TIME in 2021 for a collaborative collection.

Cool Cats has a floor price of 9.36 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing. Cool Pets, which have not been revealed to holders yet, have a floor price of 1.72 ETH at press time.

The talent deal signed with CAA by Cool Cats continues news that several of the largest projects have signed talent deals to grow their brands and increase monetization efforts for the project and holders.

Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club, signed a talent deal with Guy Oseary. World of Women also signed a talent deal with Oseary. Earlier this year, World of Women announced a media deal signed with Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by Witherspoon, to bring the brand to movies and television.

TIME Studios has signed several NFT projects including Robotos and Toy Boogers to media deals to bring the popular NFT collections into animated series.

The CAA and Cool Cats deal is the latest example of showcasing the long term value of some of the largest NFT collections and projects.