Bitcoin Bull Cathie Wood Loads Up $30M Worth Of Shares In This Crypto-Linked Fintech On Friday

byRachit Vats
March 26, 2022 7:49 am
Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Cathie Wood, on Friday raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-linked fintech stock Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip.

The popular investment firm bought 162,291 shares — estimated to be worth $30.3 million based on Friday’s closing price — of Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which are down 25.6% year-to-date, closed 1.8% lower at $186.7 a share on Friday.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock that enables trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

See Also: Whales Send $152M Bitcoin To Coinbase In Series Of Rapid Transfers

Data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert showed on Friday that 2,000 BTC worth $85.6 million was sent to Coinbase from an unknown wallet. This was followed by a set of whale transfers, one of 1,045 BTC, worth $44 million, and a second transfer of 564 BTC, worth $23.7 million.

Ark Invest held 5.75 million shares of Coinbase, worth $1.09 billion, prior to Friday’s trade.

The popular stock-picking firm owns shares of Coinbase via three of its six exchange-traded funds, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW), the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

See Also: Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Coinbase became a public company last year in April via a direct stock listing. Coinbase closed at a price of $328.28 per share at the end of its first day of trading in April.

Here are Ark Invest’s other key trades on Friday:

  • Bought 178,040 shares —estimated to be worth $20.3 million— in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) on the dip. The online video-conferencing company’s stock closed 3.2% lower at $113.9 a share on Friday and is down 38.2% year-to-date.
  • Bought 172,703 shares —estimated to be worth $21.37 million—in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) on the dip. The stock closed 2.8% lower at $123.7 a share on Friday and is down 47% year-to-date.

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Here's Why Investments In WonderFi Are 'A Global Play'

EXCLUSIVE: Here's Why Investments In WonderFi Are 'A Global Play'

Earlier this year, WonderFi Technologies Inc (NEO: WNDR) announced its intention to acquire First Ledger Corporation, the parent of Bitbuy, the first approved crypto marketpl read more
Whales Send $152M Bitcoin To Coinbase In Series Of Rapid Transfers

Whales Send $152M Bitcoin To Coinbase In Series Of Rapid Transfers

A series of high-value Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transfers to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday. read more
El Salvador President Dubs Reports Of Delay In Bitcoin Bonds Issue As 'FUD'

El Salvador President Dubs Reports Of Delay In Bitcoin Bonds Issue As 'FUD'

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, appealed to his 3.6 million Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers to not spread “Reuters FUD.” read more
This Ethereum Rival Has Spiked 20% This Week Thanks To Massive Gaming-Related Buzz

This Ethereum Rival Has Spiked 20% This Week Thanks To Massive Gaming-Related Buzz

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher at $103.45 over 24 hours leading up to Thursday night amid exuberance surrounding gaming.  read more