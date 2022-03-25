Cryptocurrency THORChain Up More Than 14% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 25, 2022 2:09 pm
Over the past 24 hours, THORChain’s (CRYPTO: RUNE) price has risen 14.69% to $9.49. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% gain, moving from $7.86 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $20.87.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for THORChain over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 19.0% over the past week. while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.51% This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 60.15% of its max supply, which is 500.00 million. The current market cap ranking for RUNE is #49 at $2.84 billion.

supply_and_vol

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

