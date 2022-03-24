Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: AXS) rose 18.18% to $67.64 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $1.32 billion, a 317.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,231,778,541.00. 77,245,464.75 270,000,000.00 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 13.32% at $49.96. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.90 billion, a 529.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,688,120,766.00.

(CRYPTO: ETC) is up 13.32% at $49.96. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.90 billion, a 529.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,688,120,766.00. 133,763,605.16 210,700,000.00 Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) is up 11.95% at $169.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $326.97 million, which is 35.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,313,674,447.00.

(CRYPTO: AAVE) is up 11.95% at $169.29. The trading volume for this coin is currently $326.97 million, which is 35.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,313,674,447.00. 13,655,212.62 16,000,000.00 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 10.96% to $1.17. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.92 billion, which is 126.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ADA’s estimated market cap is $37,555,432,043.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 10.96% to $1.17. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.92 billion, which is 126.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ADA’s estimated market cap is $37,555,432,043.00 as of today. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 10.72% to $102.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.36 billion, which is 27.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $33,178,414,918.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SOL) rose 10.72% to $102.78 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.36 billion, which is 27.77% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $33,178,414,918.00 as of today. 322,758,467.67 Not Available Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) rose 9.23% to $22.81 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $21.68 million, a 15.84% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,252,695,394.00.

(CRYPTO: CVX) rose 9.23% to $22.81 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $21.68 million, a 15.84% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,252,695,394.00. 54,941,266.91 100,000,000.00 Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 8.77% to $0.9. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $220.07 million, a 4.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,931,497,167.00.

LOSERS

Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) fell 4.09% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 368.22 thousand, which is 36.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,563,975,428.00.

(CRYPTO: XRD) fell 4.09% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 368.22 thousand, which is 36.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,563,975,428.00. 9,812,481,409.20 24,000,000,000.00 Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) declined by 3.84% to $1.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $940.79 million, which is 273.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,342,891,952.00.

(CRYPTO: LRC) declined by 3.84% to $1.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $940.79 million, which is 273.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,342,891,952.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 3.74% to $8.05 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $180.95 million, a 79.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,424,287,392.00.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 3.74% to $8.05 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $180.95 million, a 79.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,424,287,392.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 2.13% to $31.1 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $685.84 million, a 113.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $3,111,468,314.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) decreased by 2.13% to $31.1 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $685.84 million, a 113.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $3,111,468,314.00 as of today. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.8% to $8.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.33 million, which is 58.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,390,267,688.00.

(CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.8% to $8.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 23.33 million, which is 58.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,390,267,688.00. 155,673,013.25 500,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.28% to $32.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 35.30 million, which is 26.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,647,681,508.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.28% to $32.75 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 35.30 million, which is 26.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,647,681,508.00 as of today. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.03% to $93.47 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.36 billion, which is 39.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,716,686,027.00.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.