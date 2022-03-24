Ethereum's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has increased 4.86% over the past 24 hours to $3,107.51. Over the past week, ETH has experienced an uptick of over 11.0%, moving from $2,808.42 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $4,878.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 8.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.12% to over 120.09 million. The current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at $373.19 billion.

