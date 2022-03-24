BlockBlend: Suite Of Decentralized Cross-Chain Utilities On Binance Smart Chain

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The importance of your privacy in the digital world can never be overly emphasized. You try to be careful when entering your PIN at the ATM when you need some cash, don’t you? You install an Antivirus program on your devices, don’t you? Then, why would you not protect yourself when making transactions on public ledger blockchains?

Unwanted eyes can track transactions between wallet addresses. Advanced analytics can also decrypt the identities behind the sending or the receiving wallet addresses. But how can you stay safe and transact anonymously in the crypto ecosystem?

Yes, you can, with BlockBlend Cross-chain utilities https://blockblend.io/

BlockBlend Suite

BlockBlend comprises a suite of Decentralized Cross-chain services.

The core of BlockBlend is a Cross-chain Anonymous Privacy transaction utility. It is ready to intermingle and mix your $ETH, $BNB, $MATIC & $AVAX with our liquidity pool, giving you the ultimate privacy for transactions that the public ledgers don’t provide. It will enable you to move your funds from a sending wallet to a destination wallet without any links to each other. There is even an option available if you want to distribute your sending to multiple wallet addresses, up to a maximum of 5. Any peeping eyes watching your wallet(s) will not be able to figure out where you have moved your tokens to or receive them from. By breaking the direct flow of tokens from one wallet to another, you can now invest in new ventures with a fresh wallet and with clean funds, cutting off links to your past investments and source of funding, and easily.

Upon launch, BlockBlend says that it will be supporting anonymous cross blockchain funds moving between ERC-20 ($ETH), BEP-20 ($BNB), Polygon ($MATIC) & Avalanche ($AVAX) blockchains. You can send your tokens from any of the 4 blockchains and receive them in another or the same.

BlockBlend has been developed, live user tested and an already working platform with lots of redundant security features integrated to achieve an even higher level of anonymity. The sender is able to adjust the sending time delays, a custom un-predefined sending amount or pre-defined amount of their choice. There is no need to connect your crypto wallet to use the utility unless you want to.

It has a low random relayer fee of between 0.5% to 1%. The randomness feature of fees collected also serves as yet another additional layer of security.

BlockBlend will disconnect the connection, giving you both the anonymity and conversion of your tokens to a blockchain of your choice, without the need for KYC or exchanges (CEX).

Utilities Ahead

Expect continuous development from us. BlockBlend aims to not only become a leading utility to protect your transaction privacy but also to become a suite of privacy decentralized services. The immediate plans after the project launch will be to proceed with development of an Escrow Service, a Referral System and also a White Label program.

Escrow Service

BlockBlend will act as a neutral third party in receiving/holding funds and disbursing them only when the predetermined contractual conditions are met. An example is to eliminate the empty promises made by some social media influencers as well as the risk of paying upfront to marketing companies that do not produce. It can also be used to strike an OTC deal for crypto, or whatever, really. The possibilities to utilize this service are virtually endless.

Referral System

A Referral System will enable the usage of BlockBlend to reach every corner of the crypto space.

Unique Referral codes will be issued for use to those who qualify. A referee who uses a referral code will get 10% to 15% off the mixing fees. The referrer will be entitled to 10% to 15% of the fees collected.

White Label

What are White Labels? They are collaborations with industry partners that will allow them to use our BlockBlend cross-chain privacy utility as their own by “slapping” their name on our product(s). Their project will get a cut of the fees generated from the usage of their/our “BlockBlend” by their community members. Another value-added feature will include anonymous transactions for their native tokens to facilitate anonymous trading within their project.

Even More Utilities Ahead

The Roadmap also includes development for

Project Token Vesting contracts

Token Liquidity Locker

Rewards

BlockBlend will be offering Farming rewards. Farming is perfect for investors who HODL and want to earn passive income while growing with us. We will be offering 7 days and/or 30 days farming programs to reward you for holding.

A large pool of BlockBlend tokens will be set aside as initial farming rewards.

In addition, farmers will also enjoy 50% profit sharing of the fees collected from BlockBlend’s mixer utility usage.

1% tax from Buys and 2% tax from Sells will be added to the farming contract for distribution among the farmers.

Rewards can be claimed at any time, even daily.

Protect Yourself

There are only a few competitors that have been offering privacy transactions in the crypto world. However, in terms of functionality and features, we have achieved much more than any of them. Their solutions do not even include cross-chain blending or the redundant security controls we have in place to enhance your anonymity and reduce the unnecessary risk of exposure online.

With BlockBlend, there is no need to connect your wallet to our website, unless you want to. There is also never a need to claim your tokens with a unique code, which by the way will no longer be unique if the computer you are using has been infected with trackers. What if you lose the “unique” code to claim your tokens? Yeah, you get the idea, right?

We have an abundance of pre-blended liquidity in hundreds of wallets ready for your use. The output from your transaction will not be from some smart contract address that is already known to the public in general. You will receive your blended funds from an untraceable fresh wallet.

An Anon crypto expert also once advised to always make sure the tokens you buy on ramp are blended before trading instead of blending after you have 100x it.

Website https://blockblend.io

Telegram https://t.me/blockblendIO

Twitter https://twitter.com/blockblendIO

Discord https://discord.gg/DRsYecKgzF

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.