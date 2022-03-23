17,324 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

17,324 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $52,040,715 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c8cfe078a5b989cea4b330197246ced82764c63

$52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe8bfdf8f47b35418c73af2a2bc4d0d12488e93c5

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 106,191 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

