What's Going On With AMC Shares On Wednesday?

byHenry Khederian
March 23, 2022 9:31 am
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 5.0% at $19.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. Strength in the name is likely in sympathy with GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), after Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 additional shares of the consumer electronics retailer's common stock.

Cohen bought another 100,000 shares of GameStop on Tuesday through his investment firm RC Ventures, according to a regulatory filing. Cohen now owns a total of 9.10 million GameStop shares, while his stake in the company has increased to 11.9%… Read More

GameStop is trading higher by 7.6% at $132.46 in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Shares of popular retail investor stocks have recently showed strength amid renewed interest.

See Also: Why Adobe Shares Are Sliding

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $8.31.

