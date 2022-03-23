Here's Why GameStop Shares Are Moving

byHenry Khederian
March 23, 2022 8:50 am
Here's Why GameStop Shares Are Moving

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher by 7.3% at $132.10 during Wednesday's pre-market session after Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 additional shares of the company's common stock.

Cohen bought another 100,000 shares of GameStop on Tuesday through his investment firm RC Ventures, according to a regulatory filing. Cohen now owns a total of 9.10 million GameStop shares, while his stake in the company has increased to 11.9%… Read More

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $344.66 and a 52-week low of $77.58.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

