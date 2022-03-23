AMC CEO Adam Aron Highlights Movie Lineup To Keep Summer Revenues Sizzling

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 22, 2022 10:38 pm
AMC CEO Adam Aron Highlights Movie Lineup To Keep Summer Revenues Sizzling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Tuesday highlighted the forthcoming movie releases for March and April, as the movie theater chain continues to see an improvement in foot traffic.

What Happened: Aron took to Twitter to announce the upcoming theatrical releases, saying that the floodgates are opening after slow moviegoing in the first two months of this year.

See Also: 4 Major Announcements AMC Entertainment Has Made Since 2019

Why It Matters: In early March, AMC Entertainment reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, while quarterly revenue was the highest for the company in two full years.

AMC’s recent growth initiatives include the launch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for payments, and a retail popcorn launch.

Earlier this month, AMC started to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for online payments.

The moves underscore the company’s intentions to better connect with its newfound backers — the retail investors who are highly enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: AMC shares closed 15.1% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $18.26 and further rose 10.8% in the after-hours session to $20.23.

Read Next: Meme Stocks Are Running Up In After-Hours Trading As GameStop, Koss Continue Surge

Photo by Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao on Wikimedia 

