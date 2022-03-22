What's Going On With Tesla Shares On Tuesday?

byHenry Khederian
March 22, 2022 3:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Tesla Shares On Tuesday?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 7.9% at $994.40. Strength is possibly due to the opening of the Gigafactory Berlin. The stock has also gained recently as volatility in oil prices lifts demand for alternative energy vehicles. 

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives on Monday maintained an Outperform rating and $1,400 price target on Tesla shares. With Giga Berlin, Tesla is establishing a major manufacturing footprint and factory within Europe, analyst Ives said… Read More

See Also: Is Tesla 'About To Have A Big Run'? Why Jim Cramer Says EV Stock Could Lead The Market Higher

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Spikes: Analyst Lists Out Key Levels For Those Looking To Buy

Dogecoin Spikes: Analyst Lists Out Key Levels For Those Looking To Buy

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.3% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. read more
Dogecoin Spikes After Fed Raises Rates — Community Left Wondering If Elon Musk's Master Plan Involves Meme Coin

Dogecoin Spikes After Fed Raises Rates — Community Left Wondering If Elon Musk's Master Plan Involves Meme Coin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.5% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. read more
Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Tesla And Rivian Automotive Shares Are Falling On Monday

Why Tesla And Rivian Automotive Shares Are Falling On Monday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares are trading lower amid a pullback in EV and clean energy stocks. read more