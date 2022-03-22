What's Going On With Tesla Shares On Tuesday?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 7.9% at $994.40. Strength is possibly due to the opening of the Gigafactory Berlin. The stock has also gained recently as volatility in oil prices lifts demand for alternative energy vehicles.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives on Monday maintained an Outperform rating and $1,400 price target on Tesla shares. With Giga Berlin, Tesla is establishing a major manufacturing footprint and factory within Europe, analyst Ives said… Read More

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.