byHenry Khederian
March 22, 2022 1:58 pm
Here's Why AMC Shares Are Popping Off

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher by 10.1% at $17.48 amid an increase in retail investor interest.

AMC's average session volume over the trailing 100 trading sessions is 43.925 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Volume for Tuesday's trading session has reached 38.705 million at publication time.

AMC is also trending across social media platforms and is the top-trending ticker on StockTwits.

AMC may also be experiencing a short squeeze. AMC has a total share float of 515.00 million, of which 101.33 million shares are sold short, representing 19.68% of shares sold short.

Shares of retail-favorite GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also trading higher by 25.0% at $117.60 Tuesday afternoon on heavy volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.

See Also: Is Tesla 'About To Have A Big Run'? Why Jim Cramer Says EV Stock Could Lead The Market Higher

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $8.31.

