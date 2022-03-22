Here's Why Nio And Baidu Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), are trading higher on continued volatility. Last week's news of China's financial stability and development committee urging market stability measures along with strength in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) are helping lift Chinese equities. Alibaba shares are trading sharply higher after the company raised its buyback program… Read More

Shares of several Chinese stocks have also seen ongoing volatility in recent sessions amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. Shares of Asia-Pacific stocks have also seen volatility in March as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on trader and investor sentiment.

Traders and investors will be watching for Nio's fouth-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Thursday at 9pm eastern time. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nio is expected to report an EPS loss of 21 cents on revenue of $1.53 billion.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market.

Nio is trading higher by 8.1% at $21.88. Nio has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $13.01.

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China.

Baidu is trading higher by 6.7% at $156.56. Baidu has a 52-week high of $267.15 and a 52-week low of $102.18.