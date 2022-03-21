Doge Whale Mystery Continues: 261M Dogecoin Moved In A Single Transaction, Again

Whales — cryptospeak for large holders — who are holding top meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) showed high activity levels with many notable transactions processed by the blockchain.

What Happened: Blockchain data service Clankapp shows that a single transaction on Monday moved over 261 million Dogecoin, valued at over $31.1 million as of press time.

Blockchain data analysis shows this is the same Dogecoin which Benzinga previously reported on multiple times — the same coins keep getting transferred, sometimes also sending a significantly lower amount to a secondary address along the way.

Earlier this month, Dogecoin's trading volume skyrocketed from about $382 million per 24 hours to well over $850 million within hours, this also coincided with a pickup in on-chain activity and the price jumping about 10% higher. Such clear excitement over the memecoin was seemingly caused by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeting that he had no plans to sell his stake in Dogecoin.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1196 after seeing its price increase by about 0.13% over the last 24 hours.