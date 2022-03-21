DarleyGo Essence Token DGE Raises Nearly $1.6 Million In Initial DEX Offering

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

DarleyGo, an NFT horse racing game empowered by blockchain technology, completed its initial DEX offering (IDO) for its token, DGE. The company is excited to announce that the IDO round was a complete success.

With the downward trends on the Solana platform, which has led to unsatisfying crypto market conditions, some technical difficulties have emerged. The company was still able to raise nearly $1.6 million in funds. The firm owes its success to its goals and community participation. As a result, The DGE token will be listed in several exchanges where people can buy and trade the tokens.

DGE is a governance token that regulates DarleyGo – an online blockchain horse racing game. Explaining what the token stands for, DGE token model is based on careful analysis and a strong strategy of implementing operations in the DarleyGo universe. The governance token, which will operate within their ecosystem, is primarily used for breeding, staking, voting, special rewards, and the in-game marketplace. Also, the total supply of the DGE token is 1,000,000,000

DarleyGO has always wanted to build a horse racing game that solves the central problem of all horse racing video games: monetization. Interestingly, the game is live, and the governance token used in the universe is ready to be listed on several exchanges where traders can buy and trade the token.Investors seem keen on this solid project. Aside from the multiple partnerships, DarleyGo's IDO has opened new doors and given investors another avenue to patronize the game.

About the Game

The planet of Altair is a horse paradise well-populated with different horses. According to its pedigree, every horse in the DarleyGo universe is unique, with distinct abilities and characteristics. The horses host traditional annual competitions for the title of Horse-Above-All-Horses. As the annual event approaches, individual horses aim to win the famous title. There are three dominant bloodlines in the DarleyGo universe, and each possesses different abilities and personalities that directly impact how a horse performs during the race. The bloodlines are Darley, Areo, and Hayato.

In the game, players can compete against other active players in regular or special racing events. Winners earn glory and honor in these races while simultaneously collecting the DarleyGo tokens. The game is free to race, but players need at least 1 horse to enter the race. The top 3 winners will be rewarded with GXE. Players can watch the race in 3D or 2D, depending on their preference. There are three levels in Racing Mode; higher levels come with even bigger prize pools but are significantly more complex and challenging to players. The races have a Class Progression/Regression system that will affect a horse's rating when they win or lose.

The Beautiful Start – The IDO

The virtual horse racing game has leaped right out of the gate and into building a solid foundation for P2E games. The game aims to be a fully decentralized game managed by DarleyGo DAO. However, because it takes years of game development and community growth for a game to be fully decentralized, DarleyGo will not be a totally decentralized game upon release. The whole DarleyGo team is focused on the next phase of their roadmap, and this IDO is such a beautiful start. The team is encouraged and will set out powerfully.

According to the structure, the horseplay game is a dual-token system: DarleyGo Essence Token DGE and the Galaxy Essential Token GXE. The utilization of the tokens will lead to the development of the DarleyGo platform. Players can use the tokens to buy items in the in-game marketplace. Additionally, they can also use them for breeding or racing events. A comprehensive guide about token utility and trading can be found on the DarleyGo website.

Pertaining to the result of the just concluded IDO, the following statistic was recorded. Nearly $1.6 million was raised in the IDO with liquidity support and about $4,497 leftover allocations (failed transactions/KYC error). The team sees this as a massive success despite the Solana crisis.

About DarleyGo

DarleyGo is an online horse racing game that uses the power of NFTs and blockchain technology to give players a new thrilling gameplay experience. The game is based on the Solana platform, known for its efficient and speedy support. DarleyGo uses this cutting-edge technology to simultaneously bring their players new and quick adventures while earning in-game tokens. The team comprises hardcore horseracing enthusiasts, skilled mobile game and blockchain developers, and game and movie graphic designers.

