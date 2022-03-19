Cryptocurrency Fantom Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:13 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) price rose 4.62% to $1.32. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $1.22 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3.46.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Fantom over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

Fantom’s trading volume has climbed 24.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 2.54 billion, which makes up an estimated 80.04% of its max supply of 3.17 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for FTM is #42 at $3.36 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

