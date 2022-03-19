Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 19, 2022 2:11 pm
Axie Infinity’s (CRYPTO: AXS) price has increased 5.08% over the past 24 hours to $52.63. Over the past week, AXS has experienced an uptick of over 11.0%, moving from $47.01 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $164.90.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Axie Infinity over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 33.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 4.23% to over 77.24 million which makes up an estimated 28.61% of its max supply, which is 270.00 million. The current market cap ranking for AXS is #35 at $4.04 billion.

supply_and_vol

