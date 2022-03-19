Dogecoin Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price rose 5.85% to $0.12. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% gain, moving from $0.12 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $0.73.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Dogecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 70.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.02%. The current market cap ranking for DOGE is #13 at $16.43 billion.

