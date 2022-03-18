Cryptocurrency FTX Token Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, FTX Token’s (CRYPTO: FTT) price rose 3.83% to $44.61. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $40.89 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $84.18.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for FTX Token over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 8.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 137.49 million, which makes up an estimated 41.24% of its max supply of 333.36 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for FTT is #26 at $6.11 billion.

