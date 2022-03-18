Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 18, 2022 2:06 pm
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has risen 4.68% to $2,939.87. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% gain, moving from $2,568.48 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $4,878.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Ethereum’s trading volume has climbed 14.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.06%. This brings the circulating supply to 120.01 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at $352.82 billion.

supply_and_vol

