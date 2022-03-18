Bitcoin Watchers Do Not See Any Radical Shift In Levels Thanks To Current Macro Conditions

byAnusuya Lahiri
March 18, 2022 2:40 pm
Bitcoin Watchers Do Not See Any Radical Shift In Levels Thanks To Current Macro Conditions
  • Securitize Capital head Wilfred Daye sees Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) unlikely to break above $46,000 anytime soon, barring a macroeconomic “vibe shift,” Bloomberg reports.
  • The volatile coin is on track to end the week 5% higher at $40,700, paring back its decline from a November high to 40%.
  • Also Read: Bitcoin Analysts React To Fed Rate Hike: Is A ‘Short Squeeze’ In Cards Above $40K Level?
  • For Bitcoin to breakout, a tech rally and macro risk-on sentiment were essential as neither the tactical longs in Bitcoin nor price momentum were enough to drive the prices.
  • Cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz did not see Bitcoin sustaining the range of $30,000 – $50,000 amid the rising U.S. interest rates given its past performance.
  • GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotirou also did not see any aggressive uptick in prices in 2022 due to the macro conditions.

