Bitcoin Watchers Do Not See Any Radical Shift In Levels Thanks To Current Macro Conditions
- Securitize Capital head Wilfred Daye sees Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) unlikely to break above $46,000 anytime soon, barring a macroeconomic “vibe shift,” Bloomberg reports.
- The volatile coin is on track to end the week 5% higher at $40,700, paring back its decline from a November high to 40%.
- For Bitcoin to breakout, a tech rally and macro risk-on sentiment were essential as neither the tactical longs in Bitcoin nor price momentum were enough to drive the prices.
- Cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz did not see Bitcoin sustaining the range of $30,000 – $50,000 amid the rising U.S. interest rates given its past performance.
- GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotirou also did not see any aggressive uptick in prices in 2022 due to the macro conditions.
