Facebook Parent Meta Gets Sued In Australia Again — This Time Over 'Scam Celebrity Crypto Ads'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 18, 2022 1:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Facebook Parent Meta Gets Sued In Australia Again — This Time Over 'Scam Celebrity Crypto Ads'

An Australian regulator has decided to sue Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), alleging the Facebook parent engaged in false or misleading cryptocurrency advertisements.

What Happened: The ​​Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleged on Friday that Meta published advertisements featuring notable Australian public figures, which promoted cryptocurrency investments and schemes that were “scams.”

“It is alleged that Meta was aware that the celebrity endorsement cryptocurrency scam ads were being displayed on Facebook but did not take sufficient steps to address the issue,” the ACCC said in a statement.

See Also: How To Buy Facebook (FB) Shares

Why It Matters: The ACCC said those ads were continually displayed on Facebook even after the public figures had said their names and images were being used without their consent.

In February, Australia’s richest man, Andrew Forrestfiled a criminal complaint against Meta, alleging its platforms were being used to scam Australians.

Cryptocurrency scammers made nearly $8 billion from global investors in rug pulls and other scams. On Thursday, Benzinga reported on cryptocurrency giveaway scam run by a person or persons impersonating Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The scammers were asking for coin such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) from their would be victims.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 2.1% higher at $207.84 in the regular session and fell 0.5% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Meta Rolls Out Parental Locks On Virtual Reality Apps, Instagram To Keep A Tab on Teens

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Social Media Legal Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Watch Out: This Verified Elon Musk Twitter Profile Asking For Dogecoin Is A Scam

Watch Out: This Verified Elon Musk Twitter Profile Asking For Dogecoin Is A Scam

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he is working on the third iteration of his “Master Plan” but a scam artist is also hard at work capitalizing on the announcement.  read more
GameStop Says Has Learned From Past Mistakes: Touts Crypto, Blockchain, NFT Forays As It Focuses On 'Future Of Gaming'

GameStop Says Has Learned From Past Mistakes: Touts Crypto, Blockchain, NFT Forays As It Focuses On 'Future Of Gaming'

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) has learned from the “mistakes of the past decade” when it failed to adapt to the future of gaming, CEO Matt Furlong said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Steady Amid Dollar Weakness But Are Altcoins The Ones Presenting 'Opportunities' Right Now?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold Steady Amid Dollar Weakness But Are Altcoins The Ones Presenting 'Opportunities' Right Now?

Bitcoin traded flat over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.4% to $1.9 trillion.  read more
3 Sites Paying Out March Madness Winnings In Crypto

3 Sites Paying Out March Madness Winnings In Crypto

March Madness is in full swing with several of the NCAA Men's Basketball games being played today. The tournament, composed of 64 teams, competes in a single-elimination, seven-round series for the men’s national championship. read more