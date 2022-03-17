Cryptocurrency LEO Token's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 17, 2022 11:04 am
LEO Token’s (CRYPTO:LEO) price has increased 4.15% over the past 24 hours to $6.24. Over the past week, LEO has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $5.84 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $8.14.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for LEO Token over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 129.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.13%. This brings the circulating supply to 936.79 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LEO is #27 at $5.85 billion.

