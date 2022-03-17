Here's Why Alibaba, Nio And Baidu Shares Are Moving

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), are all trading lower, selling off following marked strength Wednesday amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.

Shares of several Chinese stocks have seen weakness amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. Shares of Asia-Pacific stocks have also seen weakness in March as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on trader and investor sentiment.

Alibaba is trading lower by 6.3% at $98.41.

Nio is trading lower by 3.3% at $18.14.

Baidu is trading lower by 6.8% at $140.50.