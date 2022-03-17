Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) increased by 27.94% to $41.0. Trading volume for this coin is 1.49 million, which is 32.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $1,162,386,073.00.

Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 277,057,823.22

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,644,265.25

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 266,675,248.44

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) decreased by 4.12% to $0.41 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $268.18 million, a 129.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $2,522,332,214.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 22,032,237.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56

Max Supply: 99,320,102.65

Circulating Supply: 18,093,945.59

Max Supply: Not Available

