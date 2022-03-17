Ethereum Whales Are Trading This Nodes-As-A-Service Platform's Coin The Most Today

Strong (CRYPTO: STRONG) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as of press time late Wednesday.

What Happened: Strong also stood first among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Why It Matters: StrongBlock is a blockchain protocol that offers a node-as-a-service tool to allow people to participate in securing blockchains without requiring the technical knowledge needed to do. STRONG is the protocol’s governance token.

The project behind the token announced on Wednesday it has reached the milestone of 400,000 Strong nodes.

Price Action: Strong is up 9.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $165.85 at press time.

