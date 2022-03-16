Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2022 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen 4.55% to $40,800.00. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $42,125.88 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 4.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.22%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.99 million, which makes up an estimated 90.4% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at $773.66 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Terra Is Planning To Add $10B In Bitcoin Reserves

Why Terra Is Planning To Add $10B In Bitcoin Reserves

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) co-founder Do Kwon said he plans to add $10 billion worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:  read more
Crypto Founder's Idea On Ending War In Ukraine: Pay Russians $250M In Bitcoin And Ethereum To Watch Videos

Crypto Founder's Idea On Ending War In Ukraine: Pay Russians $250M In Bitcoin And Ethereum To Watch Videos

Dominic Williams, the founder of DFINITY and Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) blockchain, proposed a series of unconventional ideas to “hasten the end of attacks” on Ukraine. read more
Bitcoin Analysts React To Fed Rate Hike: Is A 'Short Squeeze' In Cards Above $40K Level?

Bitcoin Analysts React To Fed Rate Hike: Is A 'Short Squeeze' In Cards Above $40K Level?

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the target fed funds rate by 0.25% to between 0.25% and 0.5%. This is the first such rate hike since 2018. read more
Dogecoin Transaction Fees Surged By A Whopping 4,230% In 2021

Dogecoin Transaction Fees Surged By A Whopping 4,230% In 2021

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was the cryptocurrency with the highest increase in transaction fees in 2021. What Happened: According to a study by Forex Suggest, Dogecoin fees surged 4,230% to $0.433 from $0.01 between Dec. 1 and Jan. 1, 2021. read more