Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 16, 2022 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen 4.55% to $40,800.00. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $42,125.88 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 4.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.22%. This brings the circulating supply to 18.99 million, which makes up an estimated 90.4% of its max supply of 21.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at $773.66 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Whistleblower Edward Snowden: Governments Are Threatened By Crypto

Whistleblower Edward Snowden: Governments Are Threatened By Crypto

Governments view cryptocurrencies as an "evolving threat" that is putting the future of their control over the financial system in serious danger, according to Edward Snowden.  read more
The Crypto Market In 2022: Trends And Predictions

The Crypto Market In 2022: Trends And Predictions

The future for crypto is bright, with some already well-established and well-known cryptocurrencies increasing their price by up to 400% by the second half of 2022, at least according to the impressive predictions of some – perhaps overly – optimist analysts.  Analysts' Predictions for Bitcoin and Altcoin Prices read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
UK Regulators Take Aim At Bitcoin Mixers: What You Need To Know

UK Regulators Take Aim At Bitcoin Mixers: What You Need To Know

United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) is aiming to attack Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mixers — services that try to anonymize Bitcoin balances by mixing them, which the regulator said makes prosecuting criminals harder. read more