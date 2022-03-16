Levi's Trademarks Metaverse And NFT Virtual Clothing

U.S.-based denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) appears to be planning to jump into the metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) technologies.

What Happened: Levi Strauss & Co. filed trademark applications relevant to NFTs and the metaverse with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 9, as pointed out in correspondence with USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis.

The three trademarks (serial numbers: 97304009, 97303975, 97303954) show two versions of the Levi's logo and one of the historic 501 jeans series.

The trademarks in question explicitly mention "downloadable virtual goods" that are "authenticated by non-fungible tokens created with blockchain technology to represent a collectible item."

LEVI’S is coming to the Metaverse! The company has filed 3 trademark applications for its name, logo & 501 brand. The filings signal plans to offer:

Multimedia backed by NFTs

Online stores featuring virtual clothing, footwear & fashion accessories#NFTs #Metaverse #Web3 pic.twitter.com/H6RylI05ZR — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) March 15, 2022

Furthermore, the documents also describe an "online retail store service featuring virtual goods" in "virtual online environments and virtual online fashion shows."

LEVI Price Action: As of press time, Levi Strauss & Co.'s stock is trading at $18.82 during pre-market on Wednesday, after seeing its value increase by nearly 2.1% on Tuesday.

