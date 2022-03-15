Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 21.78% to $0.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $377.44 million, which is 235.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $2,575,481,112.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 14.34% to $1.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.08 billion, which is 13.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,022,662,970.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
- Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) is up 13.44% at $32.44. Trading volume for this coin is 1.32 million, which is 39.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $918,002,458.00.
Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64
Max Supply: Not Available
- Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is up 10.29% at $0.78. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $243.10 million, a 50.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,162,341,368.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,496,812,315.45
Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 10.23% at $154.57. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $305.91 million, a 79.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $3,405,302,599.00.
Circulating Supply: 22,027,032.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 9.89% at $17.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.37 million, which is 45.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $945,572,183.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 53,955,358.05
Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 6.5% to $70.81 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $833.07 million, a 18.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $18,956,038,316.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 266,559,397.37
Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
LOSERS
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.6% to $5.47 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $83.98 million, a 23.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,522,889,907.00.
Circulating Supply: 276,392,764.12
Max Supply: Not Available
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 2.5% to $1.08 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $59.22 million, a 43.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $2,970,779,728.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,759,642,492.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.86% to $88.89 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.41 billion, a 2.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,065,191,947.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 370,677,020.96
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.82% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 435.85 thousand, which is 36.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,138,266,784.00.
Circulating Supply: 9,802,319,986.98
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.77% to $46.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 180.93 million, which is 44.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,472,371,101.00.
Circulating Supply: 74,110,552.73
Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.6% to $16.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $433.78 million, which is 8.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,999,079,256.00.
Circulating Supply: 176,572,117.00
Max Supply: 1,970,706,150.00
- Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) decreased by 1.06% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.59 million, a 31.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.