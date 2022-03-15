Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2022 5:17 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) rose 21.78% to $0.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $377.44 million, which is 235.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $2,575,481,112.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 14.34% to $1.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.08 billion, which is 13.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,022,662,970.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) is up 13.44% at $32.44. Trading volume for this coin is 1.32 million, which is 39.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $918,002,458.00.
    Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is up 10.29% at $0.78. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $243.10 million, a 50.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,162,341,368.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,496,812,315.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 10.23% at $154.57. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $305.91 million, a 79.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $3,405,302,599.00.
    Circulating Supply: 22,027,032.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 9.89% at $17.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.37 million, which is 45.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $945,572,183.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 53,955,358.05
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 6.5% to $70.81 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $833.07 million, a 18.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $18,956,038,316.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 266,559,397.37
    Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.6% to $5.47 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $83.98 million, a 23.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,522,889,907.00.
    Circulating Supply: 276,392,764.12
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 2.5% to $1.08 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $59.22 million, a 43.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $2,970,779,728.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,759,642,492.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.86% to $88.89 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.41 billion, a 2.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,065,191,947.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 370,677,020.96
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.82% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 435.85 thousand, which is 36.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,138,266,784.00.
    Circulating Supply: 9,802,319,986.98
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.77% to $46.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 180.93 million, which is 44.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,472,371,101.00.
    Circulating Supply: 74,110,552.73
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.6% to $16.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $433.78 million, which is 8.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,999,079,256.00.
    Circulating Supply: 176,572,117.00
    Max Supply: 1,970,706,150.00
  • Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) decreased by 1.06% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.59 million, a 31.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

