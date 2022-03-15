Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: GRT) rose 21.78% to $0.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $377.44 million, which is 235.48% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GRT’s estimated market cap is $2,575,481,112.00 as of today. 6,157,231,561.00 10,000,000,000.00 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 14.34% to $1.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.08 billion, which is 13.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,022,662,970.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 14.34% to $1.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.08 billion, which is 13.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $3,022,662,970.00 as of today. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000.00 Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) is up 13.44% at $32.44. Trading volume for this coin is 1.32 million, which is 39.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $918,002,458.00.

(CRYPTO: XIDO) is up 13.44% at $32.44. Trading volume for this coin is 1.32 million, which is 39.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $918,002,458.00. 28,314,463.64 Not Available Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is up 10.29% at $0.78. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $243.10 million, a 50.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,162,341,368.00.

(CRYPTO: BAT) is up 10.29% at $0.78. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $243.10 million, a 50.75% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,162,341,368.00. 1,496,812,315.45 1,500,000,000.00 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 10.23% at $154.57. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $305.91 million, a 79.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $3,405,302,599.00.

(CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 10.23% at $154.57. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $305.91 million, a 79.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $3,405,302,599.00. 22,027,032.00 Not Available Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 9.89% at $17.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.37 million, which is 45.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $945,572,183.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CVX) is up 9.89% at $17.28. The trading volume for this coin is currently $36.37 million, which is 45.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $945,572,183.00 as of today. 53,955,358.05 100,000,000.00 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 6.5% to $70.81 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $833.07 million, a 18.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $18,956,038,316.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 266,559,397.37

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

LOSERS

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.6% to $5.47 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $83.98 million, a 23.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,522,889,907.00.

(CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.6% to $5.47 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $83.98 million, a 23.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,522,889,907.00. 276,392,764.12 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 2.5% to $1.08 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $59.22 million, a 43.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $2,970,779,728.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KLAY) fell 2.5% to $1.08 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $59.22 million, a 43.9% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $2,970,779,728.00 as of today. 2,759,642,492.00 Not Available Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.86% to $88.89 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.41 billion, a 2.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,065,191,947.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) decreased by 1.86% to $88.89 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.41 billion, a 2.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,065,191,947.00 as of today. 370,677,020.96 1,000,000,000.00 Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.82% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 435.85 thousand, which is 36.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,138,266,784.00.

(CRYPTO: XRD) declined by 1.82% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 435.85 thousand, which is 36.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,138,266,784.00. 9,802,319,986.98 24,000,000,000.00 Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.77% to $46.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 180.93 million, which is 44.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,472,371,101.00.

(CRYPTO: AXS) fell 1.77% to $46.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 180.93 million, which is 44.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,472,371,101.00. 74,110,552.73 270,000,000.00 Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.6% to $16.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $433.78 million, which is 8.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,999,079,256.00.

(CRYPTO: FIL) fell 1.6% to $16.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $433.78 million, which is 8.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,999,079,256.00. 176,572,117.00 1,970,706,150.00 Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) decreased by 1.06% to $0.04 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.59 million, a 31.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00.

