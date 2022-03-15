Ethereum Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2022 3:29 pm
Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has increased 3.28% over the past 24 hours to $2,614.23. Over the past week, ETH has experienced an uptick of over 1.0%, moving from $2,578.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $4,878.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 29.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.07%. This brings the circulating supply to 119.97 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at $312.34 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

