Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $30M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2022 1:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $30M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $30,986,113 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

15uyKEJ9HRC7K6Go2XMK97Le4xgkuCGrjA

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors’ private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer bitcoin onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It’s unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Coinbase, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It’s likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Bitcoin or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Binance To Bitstamp

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Binance To Bitstamp

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $38,936,658 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Bitstamp. read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $39M Worth of BTC Onto Bitfinex

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $39M Worth of BTC Onto Bitfinex

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,418,248 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Bitfinex. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3DiToYtn6iFcgguDztU2NVAAAhXmBVw74h read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $43M Worth Of BTC Onto Coinbase

This Wallet Just Transferred $43M Worth Of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,512,531 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 144qSh17LNetut8pgyEqtkQAD6DZ3T6TSh read more
$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $20,872,460 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1q7xa6hs9v83876qt6vwk8ycpzqs2yayv3utvctz read more