Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Binance To Bitstamp

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2022 1:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $38M BTC From Binance To Bitstamp

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just transferred $38,936,658 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Bitstamp.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency between exchanges when looking for liquidity. If a whale were to sell all of their Bitcoin on one exchange, there would be a high price impact. That is, the investor would push down the price of Bitcoin on that exchange significantly.

Instead, the whale can distribute the funds across exchanges to be able to have sufficient liquidity. Of course, we don’t know for sure whether this Bitcoin wallet is transferring the funds to sell, as this is just speculation. Another reason investors transfer Bitcoin across exchanges is for security preferences.

The best way to secure Bitcoin is through holding it on a hardware wallet, which can’t be done through holding digital assets on an exchange. However, certain exchanges, like Coinbase, hold investors’ funds in hardware wallets for them, adding an extra level of security for your digital assets.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $30M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $30M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $30,986,113 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 15uyKEJ9HRC7K6Go2XMK97Le4xgkuCGrjA read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $39M Worth of BTC Onto Bitfinex

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $39M Worth of BTC Onto Bitfinex

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,418,248 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Bitfinex. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3DiToYtn6iFcgguDztU2NVAAAhXmBVw74h read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $43M Worth Of BTC Onto Coinbase

This Wallet Just Transferred $43M Worth Of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,512,531 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 144qSh17LNetut8pgyEqtkQAD6DZ3T6TSh read more
$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

$20M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $20,872,460 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1q7xa6hs9v83876qt6vwk8ycpzqs2yayv3utvctz read more