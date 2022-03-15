DraftKings Launches College Basketball NFTs: Here Are The Details Including Drop Dates And Prices

byChris Katje
March 15, 2022 10:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DraftKings Launches College Basketball NFTs: Here Are The Details Including Drop Dates And Prices

Sports betting company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) is pushing further into the non-fungible tokens market with a new series planned around college basketball.

What Happened: DraftKings is launching its first in-house NFT drop to coincide with the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Primetime NFT Series will feature “defining moments” from college basketball.

“DraftKings is already deeply embedded within the biggest moments in sports, and the new Primetime NFT Series will further drive engagement while also providing rewards that bridge to our gaming offerings for the first time,” DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish said.

The NFT series will include elements of collectability with holders of all eight editions being airdropped a ninth NFT for completing the set.

Owners of the ninth NFT will have priority access to the next Primetime NFT Series drop.

Each of the eight NFTs will also have a 1/1 rare version auctions off on the DraftKings Marketplace auction platform.

“Few times on the sports calendar can match the drama and spectacle of March’s college basketball tournament, which is why we chose this monthlong event to initiate this new digital collectibles program.”

NFT holders will also receive DK Dollars, which can be used as site credits for sports betting and daily fantasy sports.

Here are the NFTs in the Primetime NFT Series 2022 College Hoops Series:

  • Going Dancin’ (common), Mar. 16 4 p.m. EST: $10, 6,464 units
  • Bubble Team (elite), Mar. 16 5 p.m. EST: $75, 1,616 units
  • Bracket Buster (common), Mar. 22 4 p.m. EST: $15, 4,444 units
  • Sweet Celebration (elite), Mar. 22 5 p.m. EST: $100, 888 units
  • Elite Energy (common), Mar. 29 4 p.m. EST: $25, 3,232 units
  • Advance in the Dance (elite), Mar. 29 5 p.m. EST: $150, 44 units
  • Cuttin’ Down Nets (common), Apr. 1, 4 p.m. EST: $50, 2,022 units
  • Fairytale Ending (elite), Apr. 1, 5 p.m. EST: $200, 222 units

Related Link: DraftKings NFTs Launching With Autograph The Tom Brady Collection: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: DraftKings highlights this as an “in-house offering,” which is different from past NFT collection launches with its partner Autograph, a company co-founded by NFL star Tom Brady.

DraftKings has grand ambitions to grow its NFT division, with a collection planned for NFL NFTs in partnership with the NFL Players Association.

DraftKings said fans can expect additional drops highlighting “major sports events globally.”

The sports betting company announced a partnership with the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain that will power future NFTs.

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares are trading at $16.11 on Tuesday, up 5.67%, versus a 52-week range of $15.12 to $74.38.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

LimeWire Comes Back To Life, This Time To Sell Music NFTs

LimeWire Comes Back To Life, This Time To Sell Music NFTs

LimeWire — a now-defunct file-sharing service that was used widely for pirating music in the early 2000s — announced that it is coming back to life to relaunch as a music non-fungible token service. read more
Play-To-Earn NFT Trading Card Game Skyweaver Launches With Backing From Alexis Ohanian And Coinbase

Play-To-Earn NFT Trading Card Game Skyweaver Launches With Backing From Alexis Ohanian And Coinbase

A free-to-play trading card game offering a unique take on the play-to-earn NFT market is launching to the public Tuesday. read more
Super Bowl LVI NFTS Continue NFL's Partnership With Ticketmaster: Here Are The Details

Super Bowl LVI NFTS Continue NFL's Partnership With Ticketmaster: Here Are The Details

The National Football League is continuing its push into non-fungible tokens with a new collection highlighting Super Bowl LVI and past Super Bowls that were hosted in the city of Los Angeles. read more
Iconic Sports Illustrated Covers Getting NFT Treatment: Here's How You Can Get One

Iconic Sports Illustrated Covers Getting NFT Treatment: Here's How You Can Get One

Sports Illustrated is launching non-fungible tokens of some of its iconic covers in a new deal announced this week. What Happened: Sports Illustrated, an Authentic Brands Group company, announced a partnership with OneOf to create a non-fungible token collection of several of its magazine covers. read more