Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
March 14, 2022 5:09 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 15.44% at $7.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $387.95 million, which is 388.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,205,652,224.00.
    Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) rose 9.85% to $28.62 over the past 24 hours. Xido Finance’s current trading volume totals $1.12 million, a 48.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $829,839,312.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 3.84% to $18.36. OKB’s current trading volume totals $157.20 million, a 45.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,767,252,811.00.
    Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) rose 3.61% to $47.66 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $204.27 million, a 37.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,539,234,872.00.
    Circulating Supply: 74,110,328.99
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 1.91% to $1742.9. Trading volume for this coin is 49.96 million, which is 21.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,574,103,580.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 1.87% at $90.58. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.72 billion, which is 14.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,849,154,640.00.
    Circulating Supply: 372,288,271.26
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 1.7% to $1.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $63.51 million, which is 54.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,911,887,369.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,640,356,584.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.41% to $102.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 563.54 million, which is 40.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,190,178,601.00.
    Circulating Supply: 69,844,170.73
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.38% to $1.93 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $238.34 million, a 52.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $1,903,990,216.00.
    Circulating Supply: 987,465,945.41
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.26% to $365.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.03 billion, which is 33.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 61,477,468,037.00.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.15% to $283.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 billion, which is 24.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,391,102,760.00.
    Circulating Supply: 19,008,331.15
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) fell 1.13% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $58.10 million, a 66.22% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,450,168,630.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 11,823,327,065.10
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.08 million, which is 64.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,172,457,552.00.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.07% to $0.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 26.53 million, which is 55.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $1,931,540,942.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available

