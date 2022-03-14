Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 15.44% at $7.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $387.95 million, which is 388.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,205,652,224.00.

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 15.44% at $7.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $387.95 million, which is 388.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,205,652,224.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) rose 9.85% to $28.62 over the past 24 hours. Xido Finance’s current trading volume totals $1.12 million, a 48.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $829,839,312.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 28,314,463.64

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: XIDO) rose 9.85% to $28.62 over the past 24 hours. Xido Finance’s current trading volume totals $1.12 million, a 48.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $829,839,312.00 as of today. 28,314,463.64 Not Available OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 3.84% to $18.36. OKB’s current trading volume totals $157.20 million, a 45.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,767,252,811.00.

Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 3.84% to $18.36. OKB’s current trading volume totals $157.20 million, a 45.67% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,767,252,811.00. 260,143,733.83 Not Available Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) rose 3.61% to $47.66 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $204.27 million, a 37.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,539,234,872.00.

Circulating Supply: 74,110,328.99

Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AXS) rose 3.61% to $47.66 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $204.27 million, a 37.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,539,234,872.00. 74,110,328.99 270,000,000.00 Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 1.91% to $1742.9. Trading volume for this coin is 49.96 million, which is 21.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,574,103,580.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

(CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 1.91% to $1742.9. Trading volume for this coin is 49.96 million, which is 21.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,574,103,580.00 as of today. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 1.87% at $90.58. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.72 billion, which is 14.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,849,154,640.00.

Circulating Supply: 372,288,271.26

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 1.87% at $90.58. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.72 billion, which is 14.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $33,849,154,640.00. 372,288,271.26 1,000,000,000.00 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 1.7% to $1.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $63.51 million, which is 54.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,911,887,369.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,640,356,584.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.41% to $102.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 563.54 million, which is 40.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,190,178,601.00.

Circulating Supply: 69,844,170.73

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.41% to $102.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 563.54 million, which is 40.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,190,178,601.00. 69,844,170.73 84,000,000.00 EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.38% to $1.93 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $238.34 million, a 52.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $1,903,990,216.00.

Circulating Supply: 987,465,945.41

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.38% to $1.93 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $238.34 million, a 52.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $1,903,990,216.00. 987,465,945.41 Not Available BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.26% to $365.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.03 billion, which is 33.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 61,477,468,037.00.

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

(CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.26% to $365.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.03 billion, which is 33.11% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 61,477,468,037.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.15% to $283.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 billion, which is 24.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,391,102,760.00.

Circulating Supply: 19,008,331.15

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: BCH) declined by 1.15% to $283.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 billion, which is 24.94% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,391,102,760.00. 19,008,331.15 21,000,000.00 Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) fell 1.13% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $58.10 million, a 66.22% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,450,168,630.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 11,823,327,065.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

(CRYPTO: ONE) fell 1.13% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $58.10 million, a 66.22% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ONE’s estimated market cap is $1,450,168,630.00 as of today. 11,823,327,065.10 13,156,044,839.79 Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.08 million, which is 64.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,172,457,552.00.

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

(CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.07% to $0.02 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.08 million, which is 64.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,172,457,552.00. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 1.07% to $0.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 26.53 million, which is 55.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $1,931,540,942.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.