StrongNode Edge Announces Incoming First CEX Listing

byNavid Ladani
March 14, 2022 1:17 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The world certainly loves its smartphone devices. Every year, we buy millions of units of phones, laptops, and so on. They are at the top of wishlists and have become one of the biggest ways for humanity to connect with itself. They are also massively underused. 

While many of us have an idea of just how much our smart devices can do, most of us underutilize both its features and its processing power, never fully getting our money’s worth. Now, it is possible to get more value for our unused smart device power thanks to StrongNode Edge, an Edge Computing startup that recently announced its incoming centralized exchange listing (CEX).

How StrongNode Edge Works

StrongNode’s first selling point is that it taps fully into the power of web3 by creating a suite of products that can facilitate payments, rewards, and much more using web3. 

Its major attraction, however, is the ability of users to connect to the StrongNode Edge network through their smart network and sell their unused CPU, GPU, and RAM power to it. These will then be sold to commercial and industrial players and the original owners will be rewarded in SNE tokens.

This is a win-win for all involved, as the consumers will ‌sell off their unused device capabilities and commercial and industry players will ‌get the resources they need. 

StrongNode Edge’s New Developments and Announcements 

With this feature well under development, StrongNode Edge has announced that it will be making its first CEX listing on MEXC, which will support it currently on the Polygon network and in the future on the Ethereum network. 

The listing will go live on March 15, 2022, at 15 UTC with a SNE/USDT pair. MEXC will also have a trading competition to celebrate the launch of the token, with up to $40,000 worth of SNE being up for grabs to the top traders, as well as staking tokens. 

Besides the incoming listing, StrongNode Edge will also launch a product called dVPN, a decentralized virtual private network, for its users. Users who sign up as exit nodes can earn SNE tokens as a reward and they are also the medium to pay for the dVPN use. 

Signing up will require users to use a StrongNode Edge I.D which has some KYC requirements attached. These products are all with a view to developing the wider StrongNode Edge ecosystem. 

Value For Tech Capabilities

With this slew of new and incoming features, StrongNode Edge is making sure that users can get the best out of their devices. This means being able to use them safely online with the dVPN, being rewarded if they sign up as exit nodes and being able to profit off whatever unused capabilities these pieces of tech have.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This‌ creates an ecosystem that is beneficial to the users ‌and puts their needs at its center.

Cryptocurrency Markets

