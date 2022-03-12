Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now

byHenry Khederian
March 12, 2022 4:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have seen excellent returns since March 2017. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) have returned 77.22%, 146.34% and 58.01%.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it of late, a number of the most popular cryptocurrencies have had returns which make tried and true investments like ETFs look trifling. Early cryptocurrency supporters that bought 5 years ago and held on for the long-term have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

For standout returns look no further than Dogecoin, among the biggest shockers in the broader crypto world and a favorite of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the meme crypto was created by software engineer Billy Markus in only 3 hours. Markus will be the first to admit that Dogecoin was created as a joke… Read More

Winners Since March 2017: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back in March 2017 would be worth today:

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): $4,061.86

  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): $5,136.59

  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): $48,844.10

See Also: Is Dogecoin A Good Investment?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Education Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has started to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:  read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dragged Down By Soaring US Inflation — Why Are Crypto Traders Still Bullish In Uncertain Times?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dragged Down By Soaring US Inflation — Why Are Crypto Traders Still Bullish In Uncertain Times?

Bitcoin traded under the psychologically important $40,000 level at press time on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 4.35% to $1.75 trillion. read more
Dogecoin Rolls Over After Billy Markus Circulates Cryptic McDonald's Theory: What's Next?

Dogecoin Rolls Over After Billy Markus Circulates Cryptic McDonald's Theory: What's Next?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading more than 5% lower at one point on Thursday in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
South Korea Elects President Who Supports NFTs, Lower Taxes On Profits From Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

South Korea Elects President Who Supports NFTs, Lower Taxes On Profits From Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, who supported deregulation of the cryptocurrency sector and issued non fungibe tokens (NFTs) during his election campaign, has been elected as South Korea’s next president. read more