This Clean Energy Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Netflix And Amazon

byHenry Khederian
March 12, 2022 10:46 am
Since 1997, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has helped businesses optimize their carbon footprints, and over the past 5 years, produced eye-popping returns for investors.

Since March 2017, Plug Power stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way. 

The company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, the company replaces lead-acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2017 to present: 

  • Tesla is up from $52.30 to $795.35 for a return of 1,420.75%
  • Ford is up from $12.48 to $16.04 for a return of 28.53%
  • Microsoft is up from $65.86 to $280.07 for a return of 331.74%
  • Apple is up from $35.00 to $154.73 for a return of 342.09%
  • Disney is up from $111.76 to $131.75 for a return of 17.89%
  • Netflix is up from $145.11 to $340.32 for a return of 134.53%
  • Amazon is up from $852.31 to $2,910.49 for a return of 241.48%

And finally, Plug Power is up from $1.20 to $24.44 for a return of 1,936.67%

Also Read: Analysis: Is Biden's Claim That EVs Will Erase 'Worry About Gas Prices' Correct?

