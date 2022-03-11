NEM, GateToken Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is up 44.61% at $1.57. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $867.91 million, a 1022.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,642,074,395.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) increased by 21.68% to $6.06. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $300.43 million, a 304.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,830,391,663.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
- Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) is up 14.32% at $7.15. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $241.63 million, a 384.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,230,259,024.00.
Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) increased by 13.04% to $152.38. The trading volume for this coin is currently $609.62 million, which is 124.39% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,865,087,050.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 12,211,178.29
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is up 7.06% at $18.07. Polkadot’s current trading volume totals $734.10 million, a 31.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $19,744,267,547.00.
Circulating Supply: 1,091,880,121.26
Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) rose 5.93% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $37.35 million, which is 2.61% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,886,178,774.00.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) rose 4.41% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 141.05 million, which is 7.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,047,972,858.00.
Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00
Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
LOSERS
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) fell 1.63% to $32.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.40 million, which is 2.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,637,782,630.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.45% to $1765.36 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $51.75 million, a 20.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,591,081,599.00.
Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
- Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.43% to $1.09 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $48.22 million, a 17.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,869,798,247.00.
Circulating Supply: 2,639,444,124.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.36% to $5.82 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $572.88 thousand, a 61.64% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,465,581,765.00.
Circulating Supply: 936,851,499.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) fell 1.27% to $26.4 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $1.33 billion, a 508.08% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,638,849,141.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 1.25% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. NEM’s current trading volume totals $15.64 million, a 56.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 853,286,457.00.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- GateToken (CRYPTO: GT) fell 1.05% to $6.19 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $8.38 million, which is 60.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 942,590,410.00.
Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.