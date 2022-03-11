Baby Doge Coin Re-Emerges Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BabyDoge) — has re-joined the list of the top most used smart contracts by the largest wallets on the BNB Chain, the blockchain ecosystem of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

What Happened: Baby Doge Coin was ranked tenth among the most used smart contracts by the 500 biggest BNB whales over the last 24 hours, with a 2.94% market share, cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats said in a tweet.

Why It Matters: Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain then run when predetermined conditions are met. They eliminate the need for an intermediary and are virtually fraud-proof.

Baby Doge Coin, which calls Dogecoin its “meme father,” says on its website that its roadmap includes efforts for pet charity, non fungible token (NFT) creation and GameFi.

The coin announced Thursday on Twitter that it will be soon releasing its NFT.

Our NFT release is approaching fast, and we couldn't be more excited! We are kicking off a brand new NFT whitelist leaderboard contest on our Discord. Check our server for rules & prize info. Visit our Discord server for rules & prize info https://t.co/3qmOZYAMjJ pic.twitter.com/NHF43CAAIt — Baby Doge Army (@BabyDogeNFTs) March 10, 2022

Price Action: Baby Doge Coin is down 4.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000000285 at press time.

