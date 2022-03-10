Did Bart Simpson Predict Bitcoin's Fall? What To Watch As The Crypto Retraces

byMelanie Schaffer
March 10, 2022 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Did Bart Simpson Predict Bitcoin's Fall? What To Watch As The Crypto Retraces

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading down over 6% on Thursday afternoon, giving back almost all the gains the apex cryptocurrency made the day prior when it shot up 8.2% to close the 24-hour session at $41,953.97.

Volatility has returned the crypto sector recently amid turbulence in the general market, caused by the increasing geopolitical risk brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and the impending rate hike that is expected to be announced following the Federal Reserve’s monthly meeting on March 16 and March 17.

The rise on Wednesday can be attributed to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden that aims toward overseeing digital assets. The order was viewed as relatively benign and lacked any specific positions or regulations the government may eventually impose.

The decline on Thursday may be due to technical factors: on Wednesday, Bitcoin was unable to close the day above a support and resistance level at the $42,223.66 level, which may have caused bullish traders to grow weary that the crypto was losing momentum.

See Also: How to Buy Bitcoin In 4 Easy Steps

The Bitcoin Hourly Chart: Technical traders may have predicted the large drop in Bitcoin’s price was on the way because between 11 p.m. EST on March 8 and 7 p.m. on March 9, the crypto had started to show signs it was printing a bearish "Bart Simpson" pattern.

A Bart Simpson pattern, usually found only on crypto charts, is characterized by a trading pattern that takes the shape of the famous cartoon character's head. It consists of a sharp rise in the price of the security that's followed by sideways trading below a key resistance level, representing distribution, which in turn is followed by a sharp decline in price.

The steep decline began at 8 p.m. and lasted until midnight on Thursday. Since that time, Bitcoin has been trading sideways between about $38,500 and $40,200. It's possible the crypto may now be forming into an inverse Bart Simpson pattern, which if recognized could indicate another large move to the upside is on the way.

btc_hr_mar._10.png

The Bitcoin Daily Chart: Bitcoin has been trading in a horizontal pattern on the daily chart since Jan. 5, with all of the volatile price action taking place between about $33,000 and $45,800. On Thursday, although the crypto broke slightly below Wednesday’s low-of-day, Bitcoin could still be considered to be trading in an inside bar pattern, which would lean slightly bullish because the crypto was trading higher before forming the pattern.

Both bullish and bearish traders can watch for a break of the inside bar on Friday to gauge future direction, although there is a possibility, due to the large trading range, that the crypto may form a double inside bar pattern before breaking.

Bitcoin is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending slightly below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The crypto has also lost support of the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment has become bearish.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

  • Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and push Bitcoin back up above the moving averages, which would make a bullish break from the inside bar pattern more likely, there is resistance above at $39,600 and $42,233.66.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and drop Bitcoin down to close the trading session below Wednesday’s low of $38,655.98, which will negate the inside bar pattern. Below the level, there is support at $38,105 and $35,593.22.btc_d_mar._10.png

See Also: Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Block And MicroStrategy Are Falling

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Block And MicroStrategy Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Block Inc (NYSE: SQ), are both trading lower amid overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukrain read more
Bitcoin: Born To Be Different, But Turning Into Just Another Asset?

Bitcoin: Born To Be Different, But Turning Into Just Another Asset?

It seems that what began in 2009 as an innovative currency solution merely became a hot asset class that draws capital every day. When digital assets first appeared, they were out of touch with traditional assets, but as they become more mature now with crypto adoption on the rise, they begin to move in sync with traditional markets.  read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $78M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $78M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $78,054,923 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1q9mp27uw48awsamtwvy2gytq59rfhvefgnkcvju read more
Bitcoin Whale Moves 2,535 BTC Off Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Moves 2,535 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $98,028,352 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q5yw4me8t3adc7582wakmx0kslsq7g566aqx6tt. read more